Bank AL Habib offers high monthly returns on mahana munafa account

Bank AL Habib offers AL Habib Mahana Munafa Account featuring monthly payment of profit. The investment is available in five flexible schemes from one to five years term with monthly profit payments up to 10.10% per annum on a five-year deposit. The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 25,000 and financing up to 90% against deposit is also offered.

At present, Bank AL Habib has a network of more than 715 branches & sub-branches in 269 cities including offshore branches in the Karachi Export Processing Zone, Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The Bank also has Representative Offices in Dubai (UAE), Istanbul (Turkey), Beijing (China) & Nairobi (Kenya).

