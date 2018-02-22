Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bank AL Habib offers free life insurance with AL Habib Apna Individual Current Account, a press release said.

The Account caters to individuals and professionals looking for a personal account to fulfill their modern-day banking needs with a host of free facilities including ATM/Debit Card, Online Banking, SMS Alerts, Banker’s Cheque (Pay Orders), E-Statement, and Internet Banking. There is no minimum balance requirement for opening and maintaining the Account.

Bank AL Habib has a network of 651 branches and sub-branches in 238 cities and towns of Pakistan including offshore branches in Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The Bank also has representative offices in Dubai, Turkey and China.