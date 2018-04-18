Bank AL Habib declares pre-tax profit of Rs3.40b

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Bank AL Habib Limited has declared a pre-tax profit of Rs3.40 billion for the three months period ended 31 March 2018 as compared to Rs3.61 billion for the corresponding period.

The ban posted a profit after tax for the first quarter was recorded at Rs2.09 billion against Rs. 2.30 billion for the corresponding period last year. Bank AL Habib Limited earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs 1.88 per share.

The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited (the Bank) announced the financial results of the Bank for the three months period ended 31 March 2018 here on Tuesday.

The Bank’s loan book expanded by 12.6 billion, standing at Rs. 352.42 billion as on March 31, 2018, showing growth of 3.70 percent in net advances, compared to the last year-end. Advances to Deposits Ratio (ADR) of the bank now stands at 49.07 percent.

Prudent financing strategies and sound risk management policies of the bank resulted in a decrease in non-performing to gross advances ratio to 1.41 percent as at March 31, 2018, as against 1.52 percent as on December 31, 2017. The coverage ratio of Non-Performing Loans is also improved to 145.80 percent as at March 31, 2018, from 144.32 percent on December 31, 2017.

The deposits of the bank increased by 3.71 percent as compared to December 31, 2017, reaching Rs 718.26 billion as on March 31, 2018. The Bank’s branch network has now reached 661 branches, sub-branches having coverage in 240 cities of Pakistan and 3 branches and 3 representative offices outside Pakistan.

In line with the Bank AL Habib Limited vision to provide convenience to customers, the Bank is operating the network of 749 ATMs across Pakistan.