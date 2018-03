Multan

The Annual General Meeting of Bank AL Habib Limited was held at its Registered Office in Multan on Tuesday. The shareholders approved the Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017. The payment of 30% Cash Dividend (Final) was also approved. Deposits of the Bank as on December 31, 2017 were Rs. 692.576 Billion and Profit after tax was Rs. 8.650 Billion.—PR