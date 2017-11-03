Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bank AL Habib Current Plus Account is a current account that meets all business and individual needs. The Account with no minimum balance requirement, offers various free facilities including Personalized Cheque Book, Pay Orders, ATM Card, Internet Banking, Online Banking at any Bank AL Habib Branch in Pakistan and SMS Alerts on transactions above Rs. 25,000.

At present, Bank AL Habib has a network of 643 branches & sub-branches in 234 cities including overseas branches in Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The Bank also has representative offices in Dubai, Turkey and China.