Bank of AJK opens new branch at Gojra bypass

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

While inaugurating 67th newly opened Branch of the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at Gojra Bypass, Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Ejaz Munir ,who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank ,reposed his hope that the state owned entity Bank shall continue it’s march towards progress and success under the patronage of the state Government.

He expressed his desire to uplift this Bank in equality with other national banking institutions of Pakistan. On this auspicious occasion supplications were offered for the progress and prosperity of both the state and the Bank. It is worth mentioning that among 67th branches of the Bank ,45 branches are providing online banking services to their customers.

The Chief Guest told the officers and executives, who were present in inauguration ceremony, that it is the top priority of the Government to make this Bank Scheduled Commercial Bank.

He said that the government had already taken the steps and is in touch with the State Bank of Pakistan and other stake holders. The chief Guest appreciated the role of the Bank in Socio-Economic development of the people of the state.

He further added that Government and Semi- Government departments are being directed to place their funds in Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to the increasing trust of the people in the Bank. He expressed his satisfaction that the performance of the Bank is satisfactory and therefore it is being recognized as an established institution due to delivery of the quality services and efficiency.