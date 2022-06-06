Bani Gala was HQ of corrupts during PTI govt’s term: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that his residence of Bani Gala had been the “headquarters for corrupt practices” during the PTI’s government’s tenure.

Addressing the PML-N’s social media team here, Maryam talked about the alleged audio recording between real-estate tycoon Malik Riaz and his daughter that had emerged a day earlier, according to which former first lady Bushra Bibi had refused to accept a three-carat diamond ring and had instead demanded a five-carat one from the Riaz clan.

Shedding light on the allegations of corruption levelled against Farah Khan aka Farah Gogi, Maryam said that she acted as Imran Khan’s frontwoman to carry out corrupt activities.

“This is a small case which is enough to open the eyes of the nation and the world. Everyone should know the extent of bribery that took place [under Imran Khan’s nose] for each job placement, appointment, or transfer in Punjab,” she added.

Talking about the previous government’s performance, the PML-N leader said that Khan not only failed to deliver in the four years but could not present an account of his performance during his tenure either.

She added that the country was about to default and the foreign exchange reserves were empty because of Khan’s ineffective economic policies.

“The previous government wreaked havoc on every sector and incidents involving terrorism witnessed a rise,” she said, adding that Pakistan was at a stage where PML-N was not concerned with politics but was worried about saving the country.

Commenting on the rising inflation in the country and the increased prices of petrol, the PML-N vice president added that the coalition government had to make hard decisions due to the agreement between Khan and the International Monetary Fund.