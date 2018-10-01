Bani Gala Case: SC orders PM to pay regularization fee

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday ordered prime minister to pay regularization fee in Bani Gala Encroachment case.

The court also ordered for the removal of encroachment alongside Korang Nullah in light of Survey of Pakistan’s report. CJP Justice Saqib Nisar said problems like encroachment, security and others are there in Bani gala.

Now new government has to resolve these issues, CJP remarked.

CJP asked from Prime Minister’s counsel Babar Awan are you ready to regularize the property, on which Awan replied the matter is in the cabinet will update the apex court in this matter. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 12.

On August 06, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar accepted Survey of Pakistan’s request to grant additional time to complete a survey ordered in the Bani Gala encroachment case.

As the hearing went underway, Deputy Surveyor General Noor Illahi apprised the court that 4.5 kilometres of the covering drain had been surveyed, however, 17.5 kilometres of the area was still pending.

Illahi requested the apex court to grant an additional 45-days’ time to complete the survey. Accepting the request, the court ordered the survey to be completed within the stipulated time. “The survey of covering drain and federal capital is extremely important but the court will not grant any more time than it already has to complete the task,” the chief justice noted.

The additional attorney general then apprised the court that survey of the Gun Club was also yet to be completed. “It would be advisable if the surveyor general is summoned,” they said.

Noting that any delay in the implementation of the court’s order will not be tolerated, said CJP.

