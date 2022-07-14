Bani Gala became ‘Money Gala’ during Imran’s rule: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that Bani Gala had become “Money Gala” during the rule of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan.

Addressing a rally in Layyah on Wednesday ahead of July 17 by-elections in Punjab, she said that her party will defeat incompetence, inflation and corruption and the PML-N has already won. On July 17, there will be a competition with Punjab’s enemy Imran Khan and “Fitna Khan” is another name of anarchy.

She also claimed that the petrol and diesel prices will come down in the next 24 to 48 hours.

She further said that her pary will be contesting on July 17 against inflation, corruption, incompetence and unemployment brought by the previous rulers. “Imran Khan is the biggest plan of destruction of Punjab, while Nawaz Sharif started projects for the prosperity of the country.

“The lion’s fight is with corruption, incompetence and unemployment,” she said and added “July 17 is the main battle with Punjab’s enemy Imran Khan.”

On Tuesday addressing the PML-N election rally in Athara Hazari, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce to reduce petrol and diesel prices in next two days. She said that the people of Jhang had won her heart by showering their love.