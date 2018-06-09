Bangles, henna start attracting girls as Eid shopping spree gains pace in city

Peshawar

As Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations drawing closer, the shopping spree of traditional bangles and hennas have picked up momentum in provincial capital where great rush of buyers mostly girls are being witnessed on these stalls till late night. The distribution and exchange of bangles and henna as gifts among the girls on Eid is an old tradition of Peshawar, which are adding a unique colour to Eid celebrations.

A survey conducted by APP in different markets here Friday revealed great rush of buyers especially of girls is being seen in the henna and bangles’ stalls in the lucrative market of Peshawar, where shopping activities has picked up momentum. Colourful henna and bangles stalls were setup by shopkeepers in all main markets like, Deans Trade Centre, Gora Bazaar, Meena Bazaar, CT tower, Hashnagri, Firdus, Tehkal, Hayatabad and others important locations in Peshawar, offering different kinds of hennas, cosmetics, gleaming bangles, embroidered clothes, jewellery, handbags, shoes and colourful dresses as Eid special offer.

The shopkeepers selling daily goods and book sellers have setup additional stalls of bangles and henna to cash on the situation keeping in view of the great rush of girls towards these items. Sumbul, a girl busy in shopping in the Deans Trade Centre told APP that she came here from Nowshera to buy bangles and henna for herself, relatives and friends.

“I have bought 20 sets of bangles and henna and will use it during Eid days to look stylish,” she said. She said, “buying shimmering glass bangles match with beautiful colours of dresses and adorning hands and feet with henna being essential features of eid festivities multiply her joys.”

“This is the cheapest way of taking along your friends and relatives as one can buy a full set of quality matching bangles and henna for less than Rs300,” she said. “I bought pink dress and now looking for matching shoes and matching jewellery, hair clips, bangles and will again come with my family on Chand Raat for henna here,” she remarked. Samina, 25, who came along with his father for shopping at Gora Bazaar told APP that shopping of bangles and henna has always doubled her joy on Eid. “I had bought matching bangles with clothes and shoes and will come on Chand Raat to decorate her hands with henna’s specialists,” she remarked. She said it is difficult to go out for shopping during the Ramazan plus kitchen work but will step out for buying imported bangles and henna on Chand Raat, which will add her joy.

‘Personally I like henna tattoos easy to paste on hands, feet and can easily be removed,” she said, adding decorating hands with henna tattoos with different designs is the most preferred choice of girls on Chand Raat. Keeping in view high profits in Peshawar, many people have also set up makeshift stalls to fully exploit the money minting opportunity in the walled city where people from Fata and adjoining districts are coming in large number for Eid shopping. Zeeshan, a stallholder at Qisakwanai said he had set up a temporary stall to sell bangles, henna and artificial jewellery keeping in view of people’s high demands for Eid.

He said people have to pay more prices for quality and imported items. He said when people can pay more prices to beauty parlors, boutiques, shoes, tailoring and others services for Eid than their complaints about increased prices of the henna and bangles items are unjustified.

Ali Khan, shopkeeper at Gora bazaar market told APP that sale of henna tattoos and bangles’ has increased manifolds due to its affordability. He expected the sale will go further up during last days of Ramadan and Chand Raat. He demanded deployment of police especially ladies constables in all major shopping centres, arcades and streets for the security of shoppers during Eid days.—APP