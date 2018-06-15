Bangles, henna stalls become most attractive

With only a day left in the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the stalls carrying bangles and henna are attracting huge number of women in all small and big markets of federal capital.

Wearing bangles and applying henna on hands are the most popular traditions of Eid-ul-Fitr and also a source of enjoyment for most of the young girls and women who rush to the markets on “Chand Raat” in groups to buy such accessories. The stalls carrying colourful bangles of different styles have been set up by the venders in all the main markets of capital including Jinnah Super, Super Market, Abpara, Karachi Company, F-10 Markaz etc to gain maximum profit.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the mega occasion when we can earn handsome amount through selling bangles and henna. The price of bangles set ranges from Rs. 150 to Rs. 1000 depending on the quality, said Saleem Khan, a vendor at Abpara said. He said most of the women buy bangles and henna on “Chand Raat” and we have to stay till long hours to deal with the maximum customers.

“My eid is incomplete without bangles and henna and these are the most reasonable items which we can exchange among friends as gifts on eid”, said a young group of girls. “I have bought many sets of bangles in different colours for my friends, cousins and other family members so I can gift these stuffs on eid”.

“A huge variety of bangles including metal, glitter and glass are available on different stalls but I always prefer the traditional glass bangles,” a 45-year woman said while purchasing bangles from Jinnah Super Market. She said “age doesn’t matter when we go for shopping and bangles are liked by every woman irrespective of their ages”.—APP

