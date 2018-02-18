Bangladesh’s ‘traditional closeness with nature’ showcased in handicraft items

Zubair Qureshi

Diplomats, Bangladeshi nationals and their Pakistani friends and families here on Saturday attended in large number an exhibition showcasing unique handicraft items that not only depicted rich Bangladeshi culture and life style but also the country’s traditional closeness with nature.

High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan and his spouse Mahajabeen Ahsan had hosted the event that also featured some delicious cuisine of the country. High Commissioner of Australia Margaret Adams, High Commissioners of Sri Lanka and Kenya, Ambassadors of Poland, Iraq, Brazil, MNA Isphanyar Bhandara, Mayor of Islamabad Sh Ansar Aziz, Mr Aziz Boolani and notable personalities of the town attended the exhibition.

Introducing the Bangladeshi handicrafts, the High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan said the Bangladeshi handicraft items were made of cloth, wood, leaves, cotton, jute, silk, leather, brass and iron etc. The fact the Bangladeshi people use these items excessively and in a way have made them integral part of their lives shows their lifestyle in ‘company with the Nature’, said the high commissioner.

Bangladeshi handicraft is characterized by imaginative designs and finger skills of gifted craftsmen and craftswomen of Bangladesh, he said. Moreover, they are valued for cultural expression, artistic beauty and environment friendliness.

The High Commissioner took the audience down the path of history and told that early records showed that Muslin of Bengal, a cloth made of superfine hand spurn yarn reached all the way to Roman and Greek empires. Chinese and Arab travelers of ancient times, too recounted their high impression about fine cotton and silk produced in Bengal. The High Commissioner went on to say that since 16th century, high quality hand-woven textile as well as ivory of superior quality, silver and brass objects from the Governorate of Bengal were the prized possessions at the courts of Mughal empire. Nakshi Kantha, a centuries old tradition of embroidery on quilt and household fabrics whose colorful designs depict myths and legends of Bangladesh has been a sought after souvenir by visitors and tourists.

The High Commissioner informed the audience that it has been a matter of pride for his country that UNESCO in 2013 recognized Jamdani, a cotton fabric with decorative motif woven on the loom, as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.