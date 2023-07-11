ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh has sent fresh seasonal mangoes as gifts to both Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Bangladeshi media, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Islamabad handed over 1500 kg of mangoes to the protocol officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan Muhammad Ruhol Alam Siddiqui says that this gift of Prime Minister Hasina Wajid will add a new dimension to the diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries and will further promote mutual relations.

Talking about the gift for Indian Prime Minister, High Commissioner Md Ruhul Alam Sidiqui stated that this gesture from the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will contribute to the diplomatic relations between the two countries and further enhance their bilateral relations.

This is the first gift that Bangladesh has sent to Pakistan in a long time, according to diplomatic sources. Previously, Prime Minister Hasina had also gifted mangoes to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former President of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi.

The love for mangoes is widespread in the region, with India, Pakistan, and the Philippines considering it their national fruit, and Bangladesh designating the mango tree as its national tree.