Bangladeshi fast bowler advises Shami to follow his example

Bipin Dani Sports

Colombo

Bangladeshi fast bowler Mohammad Shahid hopes wisdom prevails and everything turns good in the life of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, on whom the adultery and domestic violence claims have been made by his wife Hasin Jahan.

Last year, the Bangladeshi right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Shahid’s wife Farzana too had made similar claims and reportedly assaulted wife during her pregnancy.

“We are not divorced but very well settled in our lives now.

We live peacefully and go to drop my children in the school. Hope similar situation arrives in Shami’s life too”, speaking exclusively over telephone from Bangladesh, the 30-year-old bowler said.

Incidentally, the Bangladesh bowler too had to pay the consequences for the fight with his wife coming in public.

“He was in our national team but was revoked immediately after the incident. He was holding the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) contract but was immediately removed from the list”, the BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon, who is here for the Nidahas Trophy, said exclusively.

“They are now living peacefully”, the BCB chief confirmed. However, the bowler is not in the immediate list of the reckoning.