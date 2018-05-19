Bangladesh wants conducive conditions for Rohingyas’ repatriation

Dhaka

Myanmar has urged Bangladesh to start the repatriation of 1,101 verified Rohingyas out of 8,032 persons. However the process of verification has been termed by Yangon as very slow.

Bangladesh, however, emphasised “verifiable concrete information” from Myanmar so that it could be shared with the Rohingyas in Bangladesh for building their confidence to go back to Northern Rakhine in Myanmar.

Myanmar also wants to take earlier verified 778 Muslims and 444 Hindus. Bangladesh also wants Myanmar to create a “conducive environment” in Rakhine State, including safety and security of the returnees, rebuilding villages, access to livelihood, freedom of movement and so on, said an official.

After the second joint working group in Dhakaon Thursday, the Myanmar side claimed that they are ready to receive the verified Rohingyas from Bangladesh, according to Myanmar media reports. Bangladesh currently has a Rohingya population, which is far more than Bhutan’s entire population.

Bhutan has around 800,000 people whereas Bangladesh had to give shelter to some 1.2 million Rohingyas. The third Joint Working Group meeting will be held in Nay Pyi Taw and the dates and venue will be communicated through the diplomatic channel. During the second meeting, both sides exchanged views on the repatriation process, including conducive environment, safety and security for the prospective returnees, current situation of Rohingyas Bangladesh, dissemination of information among the returnees and confidence building, and the involvement of the United Nations agencies in the process of repatriation and resettlement.

The Myanmar side urged the Bangladeshi side to provide information on its readiness to start the repatriation process, including the completion of transit camps on Bangladeshi side, as well as the promotion of awareness among the prospective returnees on the bilateral agreements between the two countries and the agreed verification forms to be shared with them.

The JWG discussed all the issues related to safe, dignified and sustainable return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar residents.

Both sides exchanged information on the preparation for starting the repatriation and implementation of bilateral agreements signed between the two countries.

The JWG discussed relevant details as to the involvement of UN agencies, particularly UNHCR and UNDP, by both countries in the repatriation process. Myanmar is in the process of reaching an agreement with the UNHCR.

The meeting elaborately discussed the issue of National Verification Card (NVC). Bangladesh sought clarification on the NVC process.—Agencies