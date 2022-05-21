Bangladesh is likely to be named the new hosts of the 2022 Asia Cup hosts.

Sri Lanka, the current host, has been ruled out due to the ongoing economic crisis in their country.

With just a few months left before the tournament begins, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is considering other venues to host the T20I formatted tournament.

Pakistan and India, the two biggest names in the cricketing world, cannot be under consideration due to the geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

UAE and Oman are other viable options in their absences but the extreme temperatures in the two may be detrimental to their cause.

Bangladesh then makes the most sense to be named as the new 2022 Asia Cup hosts.

Sri Lanka’s economic problems are starting to seep into the sporting world as well.

In addition to losing the Asia Cup rights, Cricket Australia is also said to be closely monitoring the situation before their upcoming tour to the country next month.

The Australian team is scheduled to play three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches but it remains to be seen if the games go ahead as planned.

Pakistan has already accepted a request from the Sri Lankan cricket board to scrap the ODI’s from their upcoming bilateral tour.