Bangladesh stun India by 3 wickets to clinch Asia Cup title

Kuala Lumpur

Skipper Salma Khatun and her troops created history as Bangladesh edged India by three wickets to win the seventh edition of the Women’s Asia Cup at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s all-round show went in vain as Bangladesh came out on top over six-time defending champions to win their maiden title. Before this edition, India had never lost a match at Asia Cup, but Bangladesh managed to beat India twice (in group stage and in final) to end their dominance.

Chasing a modest target of 113, Bangladesh openers Shamima Sultana and Ayasha Rahman got off to good start as they slammed few boundary early on to put the pressure on India. The duo put on a 35-run stand for the opening wicket, before Poonam Yadav’s twin scalps put the breaks on the Bangladesh innings.

Poonam removed both the openers in the seventh over to bring out two new batsmen on the crease. Fargana Haque and Nigar Sultana then started the rebuilding job and took the Bangladesh score past the 50-run mark.—AFP