Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly failed in its bid to convince Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to agree to its proposed hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Fresh talks between members of each party were reportedly held on Tuesday with PCB believing it had solved the logistical issues for the tournament only for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to object to playing in the United Arab Emirates citing hot weather conditions during the window when the tournament is scheduled.

We have written to the ACC to say that we are against the hybrid model, Mohan de Silva, the SLC secretary was quoted as saying.

In PCB’s rebuttal, the board pointed out that the tournament will be tentatively held in the same August 27 to September 11 window as last year when all teams participated without any complaints.

PCB also maintains that Pakistan may refuse to play in the 2023 Asia Cup if the hybrid model is rejected.

The whole issue stems from India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. PCB is intent on hosting the teams at home as it will increase the chances of better revenue but made a compromise to allow India to play their games on a neutral venue.

However, with other boards now refusing PCB’s offer it is likely that either the whole tournament will be moved out of the country to a neutral venue, like Sri Lanka last year, or that Pakistan will miss the whole tournament to maintain integrity.

Pakistan and India have been drawn into the same group for this year’s tournament alongside a qualifier while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form the other group.