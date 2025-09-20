Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in maiden Super Four Asia Cup clash

DUBAI – Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lock horns in the opening clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat, raising the stakes for a high-voltage contest.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

The head-to-head numbers add more spice! In 21 T20I battles, Sri Lanka have dominated with 13 wins, while Bangladesh have claimed 8 victories. Their latest encounter in the group stage saw the Islanders triumph by six wickets, giving them a psychological edge.

Sri Lanka storm into the Super Four with four wins on the trot, looking every bit like defending champions. Bangladesh, however, have shown resilience with four wins in their last five games, their only defeat coming at the hands of—you guessed it Sri Lanka!

With history favoring the Lankans but Bangladesh desperate for revenge, cricket fans are bracing for a thriller under the Dubai lights. Expect sixes, drama, and a battle worthy of the Asia Cup stage!