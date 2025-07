Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Pakistan in dead rubber

Mirpur – Bangladesh skipper Litton Kumar Das has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the third T20I in Mirpur on Thursday evening.

It is a dead rubber as the hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Harris (wk), Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Kumar Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Md Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed