Bangladesh has emerged as responsible member of international community: Ambassador

Reception on National Day of Bangladesh

Staff Reporter

In observance of the 47thAnniversary of Independence and National Day, the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad hosted a reception at a local hotel.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan, his lady wife and officers of the High Commission welcomed the guests at the ceremony.

The reception was also attended by dignitaries like Mayor of Islamabad, Minister for Mines & Minerals of Punjab Province, Members of Senate & National Assembly, high civil/military officials, businessmen, journalists, members of civil society, cultural community and social elite of Pakistan as well as Ambassadors/High Commissioners, diplomats and defence advisers of different Embassies/High Commissions, Heads of International Organizations, officers and officials of Bangladesh High Commission along with their spouses and expatriate Bangladeshis.

The official part of the reception included playing of national anthems of Bangladesh and Pakistan; speeches by High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan; and cutting of the anniversary cake by the Bangladesh High Commissioner along with Ambassadors and High Commissioners of SAARC countries and other dignitaries present.

High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan, while delivering his address, offered profound homage to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He recalled with gratitude the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs, freedom fighters and people who suffered immensely during the War of Liberation. He remarked that ideals of the Bangladesh’s liberation struggle as enshrined in the Proclamation of Independence, namely, equality, human dignity and social justice have remained the guiding principles of the country in her forward journey as an independent nation. He said that, in keeping with those values, Bangladesh emerged as a responsive and responsible member of the international community. He added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been internationally acclaimed as the ‘Mother of Humanity’, after Bangladesh gave shelter to over a million forcibly displaced Rohingya people, despite being a land-scarce and resource-constraint country.

A lively dance programme was an added attraction to the reception.

Earlier in the morning, High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan ceremonially hoisted the national flag on the premises of the Chancery of the High Commission, marking the Independence and National Day of Banglad-

esh.