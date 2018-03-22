Bangladesh Crafts National Defence Policy

Civil-mily, media-mily ties prioritized

Shakhawat Liton, Partha Pratim Bhattacharjee

THE draft national defence policy provides for the formation of a national security committee headed by the prime minister to make necessary recommendations for the government to ensure state security.

The Daily Star got access to a copy of the draft policy titled “the National Defence Policy-2018” approved in principle by the cabinet on Monday. It outlines plans for enhancing civil-military relations through various measures, including formation of a council comprised of civilian experts. Once formed, the committee will be the highest policy-making authority on national security. And it will consist of ministers and government officials, according to the draft policy.

The committee will evaluate national and international security situations and other issues related to state security, and make necessary recommendations, says the draft. A number of former senior army officials and civil bureaucrats have lauded the government move to formulate a complete defence policy for the first time.

A national security council or a body equivalent to such a council is seen in many democratic countries for coordinating intelligence and security issues to uphold sovereignty and national interest, they said while talking to this newspaper yesterday. Following the approval of the policy, Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam at a press briefing said, “The policy was prepared with a vision of building people-oriented, modern and professionally competent armed forces to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty, and ensure public welfare.”

Formulation of a defence policy and formation of the national security council have long been discussed in various forums. In a report to the parliamentary standing committee on the defence ministry in May 2009, the Bangladesh Army stressed the need for preparing a defence policy. At a meeting the same month, the parliamentary body agreed on the need and asked the defence ministry and the Armed Forces Division to take necessary steps.

Many democratic countries have security councils that are responsible for coordinating the policy on national security issues and advising the chief executives on matters related to national security. During the tenure of the last caretaker government, the issue of forming a national security council came to the fore. Some seminars on the issue were also held. But the move didn’t yield any success.

In a keynote paper at a seminar on September 1, 2007, Brig Gen (retd) Shafaat Ahmad mentioned that the government had constituted a national committee on security affairs in 1992, but the committee was almost non-functional. “The NSC [national security council] has to address both strategic issues as well as day-to-day affairs of the tactical issues of foreign policy, internal and external security and other crisis management,” he said at the seminar titled “National Security Council: What and Why.”

In 1996, the Sheikh Hasina-led government had moved to form a national security council headed by the PM. The same year, the Cabinet Division issued a circular, announcing the formation of a 23-member council with a wide range of responsibilities. But the decision to form the council was not implemented. The draft defence policy defines the military’s relations with civilians.

“The concept of national defence policy will be meaningful when the entire nation will express interest in the national defence policy and participate in it,” it says.

It is not only necessary but also important especially to encourage civilian experts to participate in the process of decision-making on defence affairs, it notes. The draft policy proposes formation of a council of experts on defence affairs to increase participation of civilians in matters related to defence. The defence organisations may engage experts and organisations working on security issues to hold academic discussions on national security issues, it says.

“The image of the armed forces is reflected in society in two ways: one is socially and the other militarily. For this, the government, the armed forces, non-government organisations, experts and intellectuals will take coordinated steps to bring the armed forces close to people,” it mentions. “The armed forces will increase mutual contacts with locals, and civil-military relations will be strengthened through this.” The main objectives of civil-military cooperation are to ensure close ties between civil and military organisations and engage people in the overall defence system during peace, crisis and war. It also aims to ensure rehabilitation work during and after disasters, according to the draft.

The draft defence policy focuses on deepening relations between the military and the media. “Informed citizens are good friends of the armed forces. The media can play an important role by publishing national security-related facts approved for publicity. Therefore, a friendly media-military relation is inevitable,” says the policy.It also mentions that the media-military relation is sensitive as both the institutions from their own positions play an important role in protecting national security.

The draft says the Armed Forces Division will prepare a media policy on media-military relations by engaging all stakeholders in the process. Similarly, the headquarters of all the forces will prepare plans on media-military relation and publish those. The policy also stresses the need for organising training for journalists who will report on defence affairs. Lt Gen (retd) Md Mainul Islam has hailed the government move. “The existing defence policy was formulated in 1974, and it is a two-page policy. It needed to be updated … I appreciate the government’s move to enact a new policy,” said Mainul, former principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division. “I am aware of the new draft policy. It’s a good one. Now it needs to be put into practice.”There should be a secretariat to oversee whether the policy is properly implemented, he noted. On the functions of the national security committee, he said, “For example, now problems have arisen between Bangladesh and Myanmar. In such a situation, this committee will decide the country’s next course of action.” Former army chief Lt Gen (Retd) Mahbubur Rahman has termed the draft policy “a good one”, and said there was a longstanding need for a new defence policy. “The draft policy has specified the role of the army and auxiliary forces during the times of disaster. This is a good initiative,” he said.

Maj Gen (Retd) Shubid Ali Bhuiyan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence ministry, said this is the first time the government has formulated a defence policy after 1974. “This is good news. “The policy has specified the responsibilities of the parties concerned during the times of crisis. Besides, formation of the national security committee is a good initiative as there should be a system during crisis and war times,” he added.

Former defence secretary M Idris Ali said every sovereign country should have a defence policy. Praising the government for drafting the policy, he said, “I think the government has taken a good initiative.” Graft watchdog Transparency International Bangladesh also hailed the draft policy. “It is a landmark government decision which is consistent with its policy for establishing good governance,” TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said in a press statement.

He also urged the government to create opportunities for people as stakeholders to put forward their opinions before giving the final nod to the policy. People have the right to know the pros and cons of the defence policy, and their engagement in formulating the policy is an integral part of democratic practice, Iftekharuzzaman noted.

—Courtesy: Daily Star