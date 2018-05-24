Bangladesh committed to development of Muslim Ummah: HC

Bangladesh High Commission hosts Iftar-Dinner

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad hosted an iftar-dinner at Hotel Marriott in the Capital tonight on 22 May 2018.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Tarik Ahsan received the guests and exchanged pleasantries with them.In a welcome speech, the High Commissioner remarked that, during Ramadan, Muslimsgo through a training ofself-restraint, humility and compassion, and, if the practice of these qualities continues throughout the year, the societywill be elevated to a higher level of morality and humanity.

Speaking of Bangladesh’s commitment to development of Muslim Ummah through enhanced cooperation, he referred to the successful holding of the 45thCouncil of Foreign Ministers of OIC in Dhaka in earlier this month under thetheme ‘Islamic Values for Sustainable Peace, Solidarity and Development’.

A special Munajat was offered,before the iftar,seeking divine blessings for peace, unity, progress and prosperity of Bangladesh and the Muslim Ummah.

The iftar-dinner was attended, among others, byFederal Minister for Law and Justice of PakistanChaudhryMahmood Bashir Virk, Membersof National Assembly Isphanyar M. Bhandara and MarviMemon, Former Federal Minister & Senator Nisar A. Memon, Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nawabzada Malik Amad Khan and Special Secretary of Ministry of Foreign AffairsShah M. Jamal.

Besides, Ambassadors/High Commissioners, diplomats/Defence Advisors from diplomatic missions, politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, journalists, elite of the society, officials of Bangladesh High Commission, Bangladesh expatriates and Bangladesh defence officials attending training in Pakistan attended the iftar-dinneralong with their spouses.