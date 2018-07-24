Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs in first ODI

Providence

A record double-century partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib al Hasan paved the way as Bangladesh bounced back from their Test series drubbing with a 48-run win over West Indies in their opening one-day international on Sunday.

Man-of-the-Match Tamim blasted an unbeaten 130, the highest by a Bangladeshi in ODIs against the West Indies, while Shakib weighed in with 97 a second-wicket partnership of 207. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza then led the way with the ball in taking four for 37 as the hosts were limited to 231 for nine in reply.

“It was important for us to make a strong statement here after the way we played in the Tests,” Mashrafe said after the victory at Guyana’s National Stadium.“This ground has been a happy one for us over the years and we are looking now to clinch the series in the next match on Wednesday.”

West Indies were on course to seriously challenge the target with Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp