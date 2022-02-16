Bangladesh-based firm GoZayaan acquires Pakistan’s FindMyAdventure startup

GoZayaan, a Bangladesh-based startup, has acquired Pakistan’s traveltech firm, FindMyAdventure, expanding its services beyond the borders.

Founded in 2016 by LUMS alumnus, FindMyAdventure provides services in adventure tours and works with over 150 tour operators in Pakistan. More than 300 hotels have partnered with it.

GoZayaan in a statement explained that one of the major reasons for acquiring FindMyAdventure was the similarities between Bangladesh and Pakistan in terms of geography, internet penetration, and travel landscape.

“This arrangement also supports the collective ability of FindMyAdventure and GoZayaan to improve the region’s travel and tourism infrastructure with rapid technology adoption and improved access to travel,” the company said.

Reports said that GoZayaan has acquired the traveltech startup for $3.5 million.

The development comes after GoZayaan raised funds in January from Nordstar Partners, DST Global Partner Saurabh Gupta, and Payback founder Alexander Rittweger.

In September 2021, GoZayaan secured $2.6 million in a seed round led by Wavemaker Partners. Other investors included Ratio Ventures, 1982 VC, Iterative, and Century Oak Capital. Prior to this, the firm raised an undisclosed sum in a pre-seed round from Brac Osiris Impact Ventures.

GoZayaan was founded in 2017 by Ridwan Hafiz, co-founder of Bangladesh-based digital marketing agency Analyzen.