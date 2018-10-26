Bangla Desh, American functions

Salahuddin Haider

TWO notable functions were the highlights of this week, which will carry lasting impression on guests, perhaps for a long time to come.

American consul general Joanne Wagner arranged reception for outgoing Deputy Consul General John Warner, and his replacement Darian Arky at her heritage house on Fatima Jinnah Road which almost every head of diplomatic mission from United States, has kept for formal occasions ,despite shifting to their new residential quarters in Mai Kolachi area.

Simple explanation, it is majestic, imperial style structure, and has to maintained as heritage property.

In her brief but warm speech, JoAnne , a perfect lady, disarming smile playing on her face all the time, and warm and delightful , leaving lasting impression on those coming in contacts with her.

She paid glowing tributes to John Warner, who said his reply that he thoroughly enjoyed his foreign service career and was now on retirement.

But he cannot ever forget the excitement and happiness during his two years stay in Karachi, a lovely city, full of delightful people. John Warner is a lovely person, and leaves lasting impressions because of his courtesy, humour and witt on people he comes across.

A warm farewell was given to him by those attending the reception by prolonged applause. Darian Arky, who has come here from Lahore, and before that had served at many places as career diplomat was equally delightful for being in Karachi. Unassuming .

Darian because of his stay in Lahore,, is reasonably well acquainted with Urdu and perhaps Punjabi as well.

Among those present were French consul general , Amin Hashwani, Kader Jaffer, and many more. It was a lovely and memorable function. A day earlier Bangla Desh Deputy High Commissioner, Noir-e-halal saifur Rehman soft spoken, extremely delightful personality, held an exhibition and screened a documentary o n development projects, completed or in progress of finishing under Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena. A 6.1 kilomdetre bridge on Padma River, was a great project, worthy of praiase.

He outlined the progress Bangla Desh recorded since being a separate country for 47 years.

Bangla Desh progress has been impressive, higher growth rate than Pakistan, bigger foreign exchange reserves, and impressive programmes for the future.

