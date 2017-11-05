Bandit killed in police encounter

Dadu

Police claimed to have killed a notorious bandit in an alleged encounter near Khairpur Nathan Shah during wee hours on Saturday. The area police said the bandits ambushed a police patrolling party at Sita Link Road near Khairpur Nathan Shah. Police personnel returned fire and killed a dacoit. His other accomplices escaped from the scene.

The slain bandit was identified as Badal Keerio, a notorious criminal who carried a price on his head, according to the police officials. SSP Dadu Shabbir Sethar said that the slain bandit was involved in more than 40 criminal cases in different districts of the province, including Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur.

He said that the government had announced a head money of Rs one million on the head of Badal Keerio. He was involved in scores of heinous crimes including attacks on police personnel, kidnapping for ransom, robbery and murders, the police officer said.—NNI