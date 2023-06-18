Bandipora family protests, demands probe into death of their ward

Family members and relatives of a minor boy from Bandipora district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar over the mysterious death of their kin.

15-year-old Shakir of Banyari area of the district, who was a student at an orphanage in Srinagar out-skirts, was found dead in mysterious conditions in Kunzer Baramulla on Friday morning.

His family members and relatives held a dem-onstration at Press Enclave in Srinagar demanding impartial inquiry into his death.

Talking to reporters, the deceased’s sister said they received a distressing call from Shakir’s teacher on Thursday at 8pm informing them that their ward was missing for several hours.

“We made numerous attempts to contact him in vain. Around 11:30 PM, we received another call informing us that Shakir might be in a certain area of Kunzer Baramulla. On Friday morning, his body was found in Kunzar Pattan under mysterious cir-cumstances,” she said.

She said they admitted him into a Trust two years ago so that he could get education as they were un-able to afford tuition fees. “Our dreams were shat-tered and we have lost our beloved little brother. Our brother has been murdered and we demand an investigation into it,” she added.

Police officials said the investigation is underway in the case. It is to mention here that innocent Kashmiris go missing every now and then. They are later killed by Indian troops in fake encounters or found dead under mysterious circumstance like Shakir.—KMS