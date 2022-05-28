The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Saturday announced to put a ban on women Hajj assistants during the holy sojourn.

The ministry removed the names of the women from the list of female assistants for Hajj 2022. According to the sources, the decision to remove the names from the list was taken on the instructions of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The ministry had released a list of assistants for Hajj 2022 on May 14 which included the names of three women.