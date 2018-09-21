Ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags stressed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Urmar has issued directives for strict implementation of the ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags in the province. He issued these directives while chairing a high level meeting held here at the office of Chief Conservator Forest Department in regard with reviewing strategy regarding implementation of the Green Growth Initiative.

During the meeting, the Minister was also briefed about measures taken by Forest Department for Green Growth Strategy. After threadbare discussion in the meeting, plan was chalked out for making Khyber Pakhtunkwa as more greener under the Green Growth programme by planting more tree after successful completion of Billion Tree Tsunami porject. Different decisions were taken for setting and achievement of plantation targets, protection of wildlife, improvement of environment and for containing of poisonous gases emission from factories.

Speaking on the occasion, Environment Minister, Ishtiaq Urmar laid stress on implementation of ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags and directed for refresh initiatives in this regard. He also directed concerned officials to cooperate with trading community in introduction and use of substitute of these bags. Environment Minister also laid stress on creating awareness on importance of water and on its proper use so that people could stop misusing it.

The Ministry of Climate Change has finalized work on the draft of the country’s first National Wildlife Policy 2018 to be approved from the Federal Cabinet. The goal of this policy is to maintain and improve the health and diversity of wildlife heritage including species, habitats and associated protected areas across the country to promote sustainable use of wildlife for the benefit of present and future generations.

The National Policy on Wildlife 2018 provides the direction and framework to conserve our wildlife heritage and use it sustainably in the face of increasingly complex challenges now and in the future. It will also forms part of Pakistan’s contribution towards implementation of multilateral environmental agreements, particularly to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of wild animals (CMS).—APP

