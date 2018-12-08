Ban on recruitments

THE Punjab Government has imposed a ban on all recruitments

from grade 1 to 16. According to a notification, recruitments in grade-17 and above through the Public Service Commission and those by health departments have been exempted. The Cabinet Committee on Finance and Development would take up the matter of relaxation of ban on recruitment on case to case basis.

PTI Governments at the Centre and in Punjab and KP are aggressively pursuing plans to cut down non-developmental expenditure and the move of the Punjab Government is part of the same exercise. Both the Centre and the Provinces are facing financial crunch and it is quite obvious that under these circumstances, they cannot afford to hire more manpower except utterly needed to run the Government machinery. This is understandably a difficult decision by a Government that has come to power through popular vote as ban would deny opportunity to job-seekers to get a government job. We hope that the ban would be implemented in letter and spirit as in the past despite ban thousands of people were inducted in different departments on the recommendation of well-connected people. The Government should also formulate a highly transparent recruitment policy based purely on merit as violation of this principle has led to steep deterioration in the working and output of different departments and organizations. The previous government had used a verifiable and transparent mechanism for recruitment of teachers and the same can be replicated in other sectors as well.

Share on: WhatsApp