Ban on recruitment in electricity companies lifted

Wapda delegation meets Federal Secretary for Energy

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Federal Secretary Energy, Irfan Ali, has assured the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro-Electric Workers Union that the contract and daily labour employees working in the Distribution Companies (DISCOS) would be brought on regular cadre.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the representatives of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro-Electric Workers Union (APWHEWU) (CBA). Waseem Mukhtar, Managing Director PEPCO, alongwith other officers of the company was also present.

The Federal Secretary Energy told the delegation that all efforts were made to provide safe and healthy working conditions to the electricity field staff by enlarging and providing standard training facilities and safety equipments as well as strengthening the security of the field staff workers during the course of recovery of revenue and prevention of theft of electricity.

Mr Irfan further assured that the just issues of the workers would be amicably resolved through early bilateral meeting with the representatives of the union. The delegation of the union was led by Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of the union.

He also advised the workers to spare no effort to raise productivity of the national utility and prevention of accidents of the workers. He declared that ban on the recruitment against vacant posts was being lifted.

The representatives of the union welcomed the measures taken by the Federal Secretary for prevention of accidents of the line staff and welfare of the families of those workers who become victims of accidents raising ex-gratia payment to Rs.3.5 million and free standard education to their children and marriage grant of two lakhs rupees for the marriage of children.

They also urged the Federal Secretary to regularise the contract workers and lift the ban on the recruitment against vacant posts to ease the suffering of overburdened workers.

