Ban on publice gatherings, rallies in SWA

Our Correspondent

Wana

A district magistrate in South Waziristan has banned all gatherings, rallies and processions to be held in the tribal region without the district administration’s approval for a month, it emerged on Sunday.

An order dated June 9 and issued by District Magistrate Suhail Khan — stated that the bar was imposed after reports were received about some alleged anti-state gatherings being arranged in the area. “Reports have been received that certain elements are resorting to objectionable, prejudicial, hate speeches against the state institutions in public gatherings, assemblies and processions which are likely to disturb the public peace and law and order situation in the tribal district of South Waziristan,” the notification said, without naming any person or group.

There are “sufficient grounds” to prevent such gatherings and rallies under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), it added. The magistrate prohibited the events planned and rallies scheduled to be taken out without the district administration’s approval for a month