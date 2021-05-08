Ban on public transport: PR announces to run 66 more special trains on Eidul Fitr

The Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced to run 66 more special trains to facilitate the citizens on eve of Eidul Fitr amidst a complete ban on public transport.

According to the PR spokesperson, the railways will operate 66 special trains from different cities of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The Pakistan Railways will run four special trains between Faisalabad and Lahore, four special trains between Lahore and Faisalabad and seven Eid trains between Peshawar and Rawalpindi.The PR also announced to operate four special trains between Multan and Faisalabad.

The railways’ authorities earlier announced to operate 11 special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As per schedule, the first special train left from Karachi to Lahore on May 7, whereas, two more special passenger trains will leave from Karachi to Lahore on May 9 and 11.

The PR management has also finalised arrangements for special trains between Karachi and Lahore.

On the down track, a passenger train will leave for Karachi on May 11, whereas, another train will be run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on the same day.

Pakistan Railways to run special trains on Eidul Fitr Another special train will be run between Karachi and Multan on May 12.

On May 2, the Pakistan Railways (PR) had announced to limit the operation of the passenger trains in wake of deadly Covid-19 third wave.