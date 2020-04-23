Ban on pillion riding challenged in SHC

A journalist has challenged the ban on pillion riding in the Sindh High Courtas the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. The petition was filed by Journalist Umair Anjum on Wednesday. The case has been approved for hearing.

The Sindh home ministry issued a notification on April 18 to ban pillion riding in the province, the petition says, adding that it was stated that it won’t apply to journalists, women and children.