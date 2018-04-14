Ban on PIA privatisation

THE Supreme Court on Thursday barred the government from proceeding with privatisation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) without its permission. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing a case pertaining to a suo motu notice against sales of national assets on lower prices. Irked by the heavy losses of the national flag-carrier and its proposed privatisation, the Chief Justice said that he may constitute a Judicial Commission to calculate and redress the losses incurred upon the Airline.

PIA has been focus of discussion since long due to heavy losses being incurred and the possibility of its privatisation, which is being opposed by the opposition parties. The decision to privatise the national airliner was taken during tenure of PPP and the present Government wanted to proceed ahead with the move to get rid of huge losses. It is, however, understood that the limited time available to the incumbent government makes it next to impossible to complete the process. The court has done well by barring the Government from proceeding ahead with privatisation as any hasty process could have been harmful for PIA as well as the country. It is also true that the airliner suffered huge losses and as per statement of its lawyer before the apex court these ran into over Rs 360 billion in the last seven years. This state of affairs is unacceptable as PIA had been enjoying monopoly and the losses could have been avoided if the organisation was run on purely professional lines. Corruption, irregularities, wholesale induction of people including those not qualified enough for their jobs, heft salaries and perks and political interference in the working of PIA were some of the reasons for this sorry state of affairs. It would be in fitness of things if the court constitutes a Commission consisting of experts in relevant fields to pinpoint the causes and propose a strategy to save the national airliner that was once considered to be a jewel of aviation.

Related