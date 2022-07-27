Ban on my entry in Punjab may result in Governor’s rule: Rana Sana

Islamabad: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Wednesday hinted at the possibility of imposing governor’s rule in Punjab if his entrance into the province was blocked.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that a summary in this regard was being prepared in the interior ministry.

The interior minister said if his entry into Punjab is banned, it might lead to the imposition of the governor’s rule in Pakistan’s most populated province — as PTI leaders had suggested prohibiting his entry in Punjab.

This development came in response to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, who – after the emerging victorious in the Punjab by-elections – hinted that the provincial government might impose a ban on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar’s entry into the province after making government in the province.

Talking about the verdict of the Supreme Court to overturn the Deputy Speaker’s ruling in the Chief Minister Punjab election, Rana Sanaullah expressed regret over the post-verdict discussion on media and social media.

There are some issues that trigger such conversation,” he said, adding that the contents of the letter written by SC senior-most judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) were a matter of concern.

“If such an atmosphere exists in honourable institutions, then we are on the brink of disaster,” he added.