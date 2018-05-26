Ban on movement of wheat flour is illegal: FPCCI

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Friday said the Punjab government has banned the inter-district as well as inter-provincial movement of flour which is illegal and unethical.

The move would create a sense of deprivation among the people of other provinces dependent on Punjab’s wheat while it is also against the provisions of the Constitution, it said.

The government of Punjab wants to sell subsidized flour in green bags during the holy month to gain political mileage but the move has raised concerns among other provinces and the business community, said Ghazanfar Bilour, President FPCCI.

In a statement issued here today, he said that the flour mills of Punjab have been barred from producing and selling flour, sell it to other provinces or do the business of private grinding. The flour mills in Punjab are allowed to grind wheat provided by the government and sell flour in the green bags only in the local market resulting in under capacity.

The decision has not only hit the flour millers but also left thousands unemployed while it can result in shortage across the country, he added.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that if any white flour bag is spotted in any of the mills or with any shopkeeper it results in swift registration of an FIR which is creating unnecessary harassment.

He noted that the decision aimed at gaining popularity at the cost of other provinces would not help bring provinces closer while it has also resulted in shortage across the utility stores.

Steps should be avoided that can result in food security issue or a countrywide strike by flour millers which can fail the Ramadan package he warned.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet should look in the issue of restrictions on the transportation of flour and take a decision in the public interest, he demanded.—INP