Ban on Markhor hunting demanded

GH Farooqi

Chitral

The residents of Chitral here on Monday have demanded that government should take solid measure for the protection of precious Markhor and impose ban over its illegal hunting.

They said that already hunting of Markhor has banned in Chitral Goal National Park. The Markhor is a rare and endangered species of the area, they expressed their concern over the issuance of Rs10 million permit for hunting this endangered species in the name of a hunting trophy, which is a very disappointing act. The people of the area said that recently a person fired a Markhor for hunting in Chitral Goal National Park.

