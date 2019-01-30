Ban on maids, servants in elite clubs to be lifted

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation is acquiring land in village Tamma and Mohrian for allotment of plots to members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Federal government employees. The land is being acquired under Land Acquisition Act 1894 on parity basis for members of SCBA and Federal Government employees, an official source in Ministry of Housing and Works said.

He said the land measuring 8200 kanals in village Tamma and Mohrian Zone-IV has been acquired so far under Land Acquisition Act 1894, after completing the formalities of the Act. The award was announced on August 17, 2018 while location of this scheme is at Park Road, Islamabad, he informed.

