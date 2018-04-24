Ban on govt jobs aimed to stop pre-poll rigging, ECP tells SC

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it imposed a ban on recruitment of public servants to stop pre-poll rigging.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a petition pertaining to restrictions on recruitment in all federal and provincial government departments and release of funds for uplift schemes across the country.

The ECP secretary said it is incumbent upon the electoral body to ensure fair and free elections under Article 218 of the Constitution. The ban on government jobs and release of funds ahead of 2018 general elections is aimed to stop pre-poll rigging, he added.

He clarified that no ban has been imposed on recruitment through federal and provincial public service commissions.

The bench, however, transferred the case to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to decide it within a week.

It directed the high court to hear the case on daily basis and ruled the ban will remain in force until a decision is given by the court.

Orignally published by INP