The recent illegal ban on GEO has raised many questions as to how much freedom of expression is there in Pakistan. Both PEMRA and Minister are unaware of this restriction; however, cable-operators are facing a lot of mudslinging on the basis of baseless rumours.

It is heartening that various media groups have joined hands with GEO for the sake of freedom of expression (Reference Dawn’s editorial of 04-04-2018). It is hoped that the present practice of taking off-air certain TV channels mysteriously will be discontinued forthwith and such matters will be resolved in future with consensus of Channels’ owners.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

