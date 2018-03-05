Ban on Ajinomoto

CHIEF Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar is hitting the headlines nowadays for all the good reasons, especially decisions and steps he has taken most recently vis-à-vis the public health. Taking notice of increasing amount of arsenic in drinking water and sale of substandard packed milk last week, the honourable CJP in yet another important order on Saturday banned the sale and import of Chinese salt, popularly known as Ajinomoto, describing it as a serious health hazard.

The observations made by the CJP on Ajinomoto are very accurate as according to some reports, regular use of this ingredient can cause long term issues like high blood pressure, autism, hormonal imbalance, epilepsy, food allergies, asthma, reduction in bile formation, cancer and possible sterility in females. Also according to some findings, the condiment over stimulates the brain tricking one into thinking that food tastes really great, so the person consuming it not only wants to have more of that food but also want to go back to it. This is the reason that this is termed as magic ingredient that food outlets love to use as a flavour enhancer in their cuisines to attract more customers. Alive to the hazards posed by the condiment, it is matter of satisfaction that Punjab Food Authority as well as Sindh and KP governments already had banned it earlier this year. Now as the apex court has also given its ruling against this flavour enhancer having dangerous effects on human health, we expect that relevant departments in all the federating units will not only ensure full implementation of the decision but also undertake regular visits of the eateries to ensure that the condiment or any other dangerous ingredient is not used in the food served to the public. While the Punjab Food Authority is doing an excellent work against adulteration mafia, it is also time for the food authorities in other provinces to fulfil their responsibilities in ensuring provision of safe and healthy food to the people. We will also urge the federal government to also establish immediately a food authority in the federal capital to bring to task those playing with the lives and health of people through sale of substandard and adulterated items.

