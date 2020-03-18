Ban on 3G, 4G Internet service in IOK extended till March 26

Islamabad

The authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) have extended the ban on high-speed 3G and 4G Internet services till March 26.

The home department of the occupied territory extended the ban on 3G and 4G internet services through an order issued in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The order by Principal Secretary to the administration, Shaleen Kabra, reads that the restrictions contained under the order dated 04-03-2020 shall continue till 26 March 2020.

The IOK has been witnessing internet suspension since August 05, last year, when India revoked special status of the territory and put it under military siege. The people of the Kashmir Valley have been facing severe hardships since then due to communications gag and heavy presence of Indian troops.

Although the occupation authorities claim to have restored the 2G internet services but the move could not mitigate the miseries of the masses.—APP