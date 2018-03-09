Ban luxury marriages

I want to highlight an important issue. Islam has imposed restrictions on the wastage of things improvidence is prohibited must not be made beyond limitations. On the subject matter of marriage festivities luxurious pattern is supposed to be vain and useless. Huge expenditure is incurred on marriages, which seems to be unbearable to a person of normal living standard. A large amount of money is spent out on marriages; it’s an unnecessary burden on a common man. It is really a problematic issue and the government should take some tangible and witty decisions, because common man cannot afford such kind of luxuries.

IQRA IQBAL

Karachi

