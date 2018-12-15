Ban lifted on non-prohibited bore arms licences

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has lifted a ban on the issuance of non-prohibited bore arms licences with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior on Friday.

The government also restored licenses previously issued for “automatic weapons within Prohibited Bore”, which it had suspended on December 26, 2017.

…..The Federal Government is pleased to notify that all arms licenses of automatic weapons within Prohibited Bore suspended vide the aforementioned notification are now treated to be valid,” the notification read. “The ban imposed on issuance of Non-Prohibited Bore Arms license is lifted with immediate effect.”

The government also lifted the ban on the issuance of arms licenses for Prohibited Bore category to the extent of “General Officers or equivalent, officers or other ranks of the Military in accordance with Army Regulations (Instructions) 2000.”

Share on: WhatsApp