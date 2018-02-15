Despite the ban on kite flying in Punjab the enthusiasts have violated the orders of the government. They have tried to celebrate Basant festival in larger cities. The tradition is being kept alive at the cost of risk to life. A child was killed in a related firing incident in Faisalabad. I cannot understand why the kite flyers indulge in firing on such occasions? People have been seriously injured by steel Dor (thread/string) used for kite flying. The Chief Minister has suspended an SP, DSP, SHO and other police officials for failing to implement the ban on kite flying. A little girl was injured due to steel Dor used for kite flying. A few years ago in the beginning of Spring season Basant festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Lahore. The tourists from all over the world flock here to fly kites and eat local cuisine and delicate food. We cannot allow promotion of tourism at the cost of life.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

