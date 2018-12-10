Ban imposed on use of heaters in GB’s hotels

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

Taking notice of recent death incident of a couple due to gas leakage in a local hotel of Hunza, the Home Department has imposed ban on use of gas and kerosene-run heaters in hotels of Gilgit Baltistan to prevent further mishaps. Section 144 has been imposed and hotels’ owners have been asked to disallow use of gas heaters and take all precautionary measures to avoid such fatal incidents in future.

The administration conducted raids on hotels at various places of GB and took heaters into custody. Certain hotels’ managements were also arrested during the operations for violating ban or failing to take adequate precautionary measures like fire extinguishing gadgets etc. Meanwhile, a campaign has been launched to raise awareness about use of heaters and possible threats in its wake.

Meanwhile, the GM SNGPL Arbab Saqib Monday said that Sui Gas supply to Peshawar city is in normal pressures, however part of Peshawar city facing low pressure after 10 pm due to maintenance work inside line with BRT project. He said that the system is operated at slightly low pressure to avoid any mishap late at night due to heavy machinery deployed in construction of BRT, said a statement issued here.

He said that cold spell is yet another factor that has increased demand however the system has already been upgraded this year as a result pressure issues are mainly covered. GM SNGPL KPK further added that after commissioning of new transmission line by end of this month or in January low pressure issues will be greatly over come.

Share on: WhatsApp