Ban goes on Basant

THE Punjab Government has lifted 12 year old ban on celebra

tion of Basant (Kite flying) and the festival would be celebrated across the province in February next year. According to Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, a special eight-member Committee is preparing recommendations for safe kite-flying, which would present its report in eight days.

At a time when the country was witnessing slugging economic activity due to cut in the development budget and fall in foreign investment, the decision of the Punjab Government would surely help stimulate the economic activity to some extent. It has rightly been remarked by many that Basant is an enormous economic activity generating business worth billions of rupees for different categories of people involved in the kite, cord and entertainment business and a source of promoting tourism. It had also become synonymous with the Lahori culture and was celebrated with great fanfare in the past. However, the ban was also not without any reason, as, every year, several precious lives fell victim to sharp glass and chemical coated strings slitting throats of citizens, including children. Negligence of safety rules and regulations also led to several deaths as a result of aerial firing and fatal falls from rooftops during the festival. It has also been observed that ban was violated by youth in different cities and incidents of throat cutting of people especially motorcyclists/cyclists were reported from different areas. Though the Minister says the Government would ensure safety of the people but it remains a question mark as to how the authorities would do that when they failed to implement the ban strictly. Anyhow, there should be clear guidelines both for kite-flyers as well as the law-enforcers and violators should be dealt with an iron hand as it is question of danger to the life of innocent citizens. One way to help realize this objective could be to designate places for kite-flying and criminalize use of chemical or metallic strings.

