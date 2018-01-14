Ban on english is wrong

It is unjustified that Iran has banned the teaching of English language in primary schools. Language is nothing but a tool of exchanging ideas and thoughts. And Islam has no issues with any language spoken in any corner of the world.

The claim that early learning of English language opened the way to a Western ‘cultural invasion’, makes no sense. They can teach their children such books that contain only Islamic teachings.

ASIF IQBAL QASMI

Hyderabad, India

Related